McCallum supports handgun ban in Surrey in wake of recent ‘surge’ in shootings

New bill from federal government would allow municipalities to ban handguns

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says with the recent surge in shootings and deaths in the Lower Mainland gang conflict, he is “fully supportive” of the federal government’s new bill that, if passed, would allow municipalities to ban handguns.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday (Feb. 16) the measures will be backed up with serious penalties to enforce these bylaws, including jail time for people who violate municipal rules.

READ MORE: Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill, Feb. 16, 2021

Those bans would be enforced through bylaws restricting their possession, storage and transportation.

In a press release, McCallum said the new legislation gives municipalities “the ability to take direct action on banning handguns.”

He added he is directing staff to “immediately” begin work on a bylaw for council approval “as quickly as possible.”

In Vancouver, Mayor Kennedy Stewart said “at the earliest opportunity,” he will be bringing forward a motion directing staff to prepare a handgun ban bylaw.

READ MORE: Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city , Feb. 16, 2021

In the last two months, there have been several shootings and deaths related to the Lower Mainland gun conflict.

Among them was the death of a 14-year-old boy on Dec. 28, 2020 in the 11000-block of 148A Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have yet been announced.

RELATED: 14-year-old boy is the victim of Surrey’s latest shooting, Dec. 29, 2020

RELATED: Surrey RCMP gang enforcement team seizes five vehicles, Jan. 26, 2021

RELATED: Crime Stoppers received more than 500 tips related to gang activity in 2020: report, Jan. 19, 2021

– With files from The Canadian Press, Sarah Grochowski



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

City of SurreygunsJustin TrudeauVancouver