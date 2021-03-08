Mayors’ Council wants feds to fund Surrey-Langley SkyTrain in upcoming budget

The Mayors’ Council on regional transportation sent a letter to the federal government Monday calling on it to direct new funding to the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project and zero-emission buses in its upcoming 2021-2022 budget.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced there’d be $14.9 billion to fund transit projects over the next eight years. The mayors want the feds to commit to fund Stage Two of the SkyTrain project, which would see it expanded from Fleetwood to Langley.

Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese, vice-chairman of the mayor’s council, said the funding, “if committed in the coming months, will clear the path for shovel-ready projects like the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain and our Low-Carbon Fleet Strategy to help our region expand transit service, create new jobs, and recover ftrom the pandemic more quickly.”



