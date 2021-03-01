Mayor asks Fraser Health to reconcider North Delta vaccination site

Delta’s mayor is asking Fraser Health to keep North Delta in mind as the health authority finalizes where it is going to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

In a letter to Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee March 1, Mayor George Harvie said it is essential there be a vaccinate site in North Delta to compliment the planned South Delta location, noting North Delta is home to the largest percentage of the city’s population.

Harvie said city staff have been instructed to support vaccination clinics “in whatever means possible,” including using Delta’s seniors’ busses to transport residents to and from clinic locations, providing interpreters to overcome any language barriers and working with Delta Fire — whose members receive emergency medical responder training — to assist in vaccination rollout as needed.

“The City of Delta is not well served by transit and we must ensure that every opportunity is available locally for residents. Having these systems in place will ensure the highest level of vaccination participation, especially for Delta’s most vulnerable population,” Harvie wrote.

Harvie acknowledged the gymnasium at North Delta Recreation Centre may not fit all of Fraser Health’s criteria, but offered other options including both the Sungod and NDRC arenas and the Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre.

“I appreciate the difficult decisions facing Fraser Health and the Province and appreciate all your work to date, however, I would respectfully ask that you reconsider a North Delta site to serve this population.”

Meanwhile, the province announced on Monday that it will begin immunizing seniors 90 and over next week.

Anticipating a huge demand from seniors living at home and their relatives for the coronavirus vaccine, the province has arranged a rolling schedule by age for people to contact their regional health authority for appointments. It begins with people aged 90 and up booking appointments starting March 8, with appointments starting March 15.

Those 85 and up can call starting March 15, with vaccinations starting March 22, and people aged 80 and up or their relatives can call starting March 22, with vaccinations starting March 29.

The phone line for Fraser Health (1-855-755-2455) will be activated starting March 8. Call centre information and a step-by-step process are available at gov.bc.ca/bcseniorsfirst and fraserhealth.ca. Relatives or friends of elderly people are allowed to call for appointments on their behalf when they are eligible.

The Fraser Health region, with more people and more seniors than the other four B.C. regions, will have online bookings available as well, in an effort to ease a rush of phone calls that provincial call centre staff may be unable to keep up with at first.

— with files from Tom Fletcher

