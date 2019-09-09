Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada. (Facebook image)

Maxime Bernier to stump in Surrey

People’s Party of Canada leader is next on deck in Surrey Board of Trade’s “town hall” speaking events

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is next on deck in a Surrey Board of Trade series of “town hall” speaking engagements that showcases federal party leaders heading into the October general election.

The Surrey series has already heard from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, in February, Green Party leader Elizabeth May in April and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh in August.

READ ALSO: Maverick MP Maxime Bernier launches new party as the People’s Party of Canada

READ ALSO: Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal supports Bernier’s new party

Bernier will have his turn on the stump on Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel at 15269 104 Ave.

People attending this free event will have a chance to ask Bernier about his political platform.

READ ALSO: Jagmeet Singh says NDP would ensure medication coverage for all

READ ALSO: Elizabeth May aims to reprise ‘great Surrey breakthrough’

READ ALSO: Andrew Scheer says Conservatives have ‘comprehensive plan to make Canada safer’


