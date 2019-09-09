Maxime Bernier to stump in Surrey

People’s Party of Canada leader is next on deck in Surrey Board of Trade’s “town hall” speaking events

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada. (Facebook image)

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is next on deck in a Surrey Board of Trade series of “town hall” speaking engagements that showcases federal party leaders heading into the October general election.

The Surrey series has already heard from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, in February, Green Party leader Elizabeth May in April and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh in August.

Bernier will have his turn on the stump on Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel at 15269 104 Ave.

People attending this free event will have a chance to ask Bernier about his political platform.

