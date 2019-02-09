Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford File info

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on day 4 of lockdown

Prison put lockdown in place to conduct ‘exceptional search,’ Correctional Service says

The Matsqui Institution has been on lockdown, now, for four days, acccording to the Correctional Service of Canada.

The lockdown was put in place at 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the medium-security federal prison to enable an “exceptional search.”

The search was ordered to ensure safety in the institution for staff and inmates, the Correctional Service said in a news release, adding that the lockdown will end “as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”

RELATED: One inmate seriously injured at Matsqui Institution

Those seeking to visit inmates at the prison will have to wait until the search is completed.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions,” the news release reads.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Developer now wants to build apartments at Surrey manufactured home park
Next story
B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

Just Posted

VIDEO: Grey Cup comes to Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Adam Berger, two-time Grey Cup winner and Lord Tweedsmuir alum, pays a visit to his former school

Developer now wants to build apartments at Surrey manufactured home park

Council to consider rezoning northern part of Fleetwood property; southern part rezoned for townhomes

Ketamine seized at border after false compartment found in vehicle

One man arrested by U.S. officials at Peace Arch crossing

City, not Surrey Board of Trade, planning Mayor’s 2019 State of City Address

Business group won’t organize annual event for first time in decades

Surrey groups gearing up for ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser

The Feb. 23 event raises funds for the ‘homeless, hungry and hurting’ across Canada

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on day 4 of lockdown

Prison put lockdown in place to conduct ‘exceptional search,’ Correctional Service says

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

RCMP investigating alleged assault at minor hockey club in North Vancouver

General manager Joanna Hayes says the club takes the safety and well-being of its member families seriously

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Most Read