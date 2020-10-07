A massive blueberry harvesting machine was stolen from a rural Abbotsford property and police are hoping someone has information about the theft. Note that the people in this picture are not the suspects. (Facebook photo)

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Abbotsford property

The search continues for a huge piece of farming equipment valued at $275,000

Of all the things a thief could steal, a 2016 Oxbo 7420 blueberry harvester should be at the bottom of the list.

But someone decided they just had to have one of these massive beasts. Abbotsford police said that sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, a thief (or thieves) took one from a property in the 40000 block of North Parallel Road Abbotsford, and you can imagine the getaway.

According to the Abbotsford PD news release, the blueberry harvester was driven off the property after the front gate was removed from its hinges.

The top speed on one of these machines is around 15 kilometres an hour. It’s 23 feet (7.01 metres) long, 10 feet (3.05 metres wide) and about 20 feet tall.

“That’s pretty ballsy!” said one Facebook commenter responding to a post by Blair Neels.

“WHY would they steal something like this? Just to prove they can?” asked another.

This particular blueberry harvester is valued at $270,000, but the odds that the suspects will be able to cash in are low. It’s bigger than some pawn shops and would draw unwanted attention on Craigslist or a 24 hour bidding page.

“If anyone has seen any of these driving around at night or anytime please let me know,” Neels wrote on Facebook. “Shouldn’t be many driving around this time of year.”

Anyone travelling on Highway 1 or Sumas Prairie who may have seen this machinery, or who has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

READ MORE: Two Chilliwack prolific offenders plead guilty to Home Depot theft

READ MORE: Christmas-tree-sized hedge theft captured on Chilliwack security video

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

chilliwackFarming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Preliminary B.C. study results suggest mask mandates can lower COVID-19 spread by 25%
Next story
2 Okanagan homicides in 12 days under investigation by major crime unit

Just Posted

South Surrey woman upset at being told to quarantine after ‘two-minute visit’ in Peace Arch Park

CBSA says decision to impose quarantine rules made on case-by-case basis

Surrey’s Brenden Dillon re-ups with NHL Caps, for $3.9M annually

The undrafted D-man has played 598 games during his NHL career

COVID-19 exposure sends entire Rosemary Heights class to self-isolation

Students of one class now learning from home

Liberals accuse Starchuk of flip-flop on policing transition

But Starchuk says he’s never changed his tune

Local advocate hopes Sullivan Park will become ‘historic precinct’ for Sullivan

Michael Gibbs says Sullivan Park is the ‘jewel of Sullivan’

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Abbotsford property

The search continues for a huge piece of farming equipment valued at $275,000

Preliminary B.C. study results suggest mask mandates can lower COVID-19 spread by 25%

Study has not yet been printed or peer reviewed

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

2 Okanagan homicides in 12 days under investigation by major crime unit

RCMP believe homicide victims, linked to Yukon drug trade, targeted

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Focus on innovation, not alcohol, key to survival for restaurants: experts

Restaurants and bars have fought the restriction of a 10 p.m. stop on alcohol sales in British Columbia

BC NDP corrects itself after accidentally promising to widen the wrong highway

Party’s platform originally said it would widen Fraser Highway, not Highway 1

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

Most Read