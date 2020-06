A view of the semi truck fire at the Massey Tunnel from the western tip of Deas Island, on Sunday, June 7, 2020. (Matthew Le Page/Twitter)

The Massey Tunnel closed in both directions due to a semi truck fire on Sunday afternoon.

The fire, which appeared to start shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, is expected to lead to “major delays in the area,” DriveBC said.

As of 3:30 p.m., two lanes were open southbound while the two northbound lanes were closed.

