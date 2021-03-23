Mass vaccination centres set to open in South Surrey, Cloverdale and Delta

Sites among five in Fraser Health region to be open for appointment booking by end of month

Five mass COVID-19 vaccination centres – including ones in South Surrey, Cloverdale and North Delta – are being opened by Fraser Health, and are to be available to book appointments by the end of the month.

Vaccination centres at the South Surrey Recreation Centre (14601 20 Ave.) and Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 St.) – as well as locations in Coquitlam and Chilliwack – will be accepting appointments on March 29, while the North Delta site, at the North Delta Recreation Centre (11415 84 Ave.) begins its booking process today (March 23).

A testing and immunization centre at the South Surrey Park and Ride – with vaccinations done by drive-through appointment only – is already open.

According to a Fraser Health news release issued Tuesday, the new clinics “will support our current immunization plans and will remain open through phases three and four as we work to immunize our communities over the coming months.”

For a full list of current clinics – as well as whether they are in operation yet or not – visit www.fraserhealth.ca/vaccineclinic. To book an appointment, use Fraser Health’s online booking tool (https://fraser-health-staff-vaccinations.myhealthinfo.ca) or call 1-855-755-2455.



