Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

Mandate has been extended to younger students

All students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 must wear masks in schools as of Monday (Oct. 4).

The mask mandate was announced on Friday and is an extension of a prior one that saw students in Grade 4 and up wearing masks in schools.

The move from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry comes after school districts including Vancouver and Surrey implemented their own mask rules for younger students, following calls from parents.

All students will have to wear masks when at school, including at their desks and on buses.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Couple found dead in apparent ATV rollover near Summerland-Princeton Highway

Just Posted

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing chickens into crates in an undercover video filmed by Mercy For Animals. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack company’s guilty pleas to chicken abuse ‘represent progress,’ says animal welfare group

South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace,’ located at 1160 King George Blvd., has been painted white. (Aaron Hinks photo)
South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ painted white

SEPASS, Christopher Age: 35 Height: 5 ft 8 in Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Sept. 28, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 3

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is recommending charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service for a November 2020 collision that involved a white Volkswagen Jetta and an unmarked transit police vehicle. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police watchdog recommending charges in 2020 crash involving transit cop