Image: Public domain pictures.net

Masked thieves steal Bitcoin ATM in Surrey

Three men stormed into Whalley coffee shop, yanked the machine off a wall and loaded it into an SUV

A crew of masked bandits stole a Bitcoin ATM from Waves Coffee shop at 10777 University Drive in Whalley at 7 a.m. Monday, just after the shop opened for business.

The three men stormed in and worked fast.

Manager Landa Lumase said the thieves hauled the ATM away in a small SUV.

“They came in with a dolly,” she told the Now-Leader, yanked the machine off the wall, “and just walked out.”

“They timed it perfectly — they came right in when the store just opened.”

Nobody was hurt. “Luckily they didn’t bring any firearms with them either,” Lumase said.

She said police are reviewing surveillance footage.

“They got the footage and what-not, so we’re just waiting on the results.”

READ ALSO: Bitcoin, phone spoofing and snail mail fraud all alive in Surrey, police say

READ ALSO: Surrey’s adopting Bitcoin, one shop at a time

To make a transaction on a bitcoin ATM machine you need an existing account. The machines are connected to the Internet and dispense the cryptocurrency bitcoins in exchange for cash.

Corporal Elenore Sturko of the RCMP said the suspects “were wearing dark clothing and covering their faces.”

As for the machine, she said, “I don’t believe it’s recovered, no.”

Sturko said investigators are “continuing to canvass for video and witnesses so anyone with information can contact us or call Crime Stoppers.”

Police ask witnesses to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’
Next story
Fraser Valley man sentenced to 12 years for cocaine, fentanyl and guns

Just Posted

LRT protest planned in Surrey today

SkyTrain for Surrey group organizes protest as City of Surrey and TransLink hold public open houses

Masked thieves steal Bitcoin ATM in Surrey

Three men stormed into Whalley coffee shop, yanked the machine off a wall and loaded it into an SUV

Finalists announced for 2018 Surrey Mayor’s Arts Awards, a breakfast event June 15

Second annual showcase to be held at new Civic Hotel

Two teenage boys dead in late-night shooting in South Surrey

Homicide victims ‘targeted’ but not known to police: IHIT

Surrey bylaw officer assaulted over peacock complaint, city says

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Milk and chicken Donald Trump’s latest Canadian trade targets

Trade battle may have some benefits for B.C. in short term

VIDEO: Sexually transmitted infections up, HIV down in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control points to less frequent condom use

Dump truck crushes worker to death in North Vancouver

The incident happened Tuesday morning near Handsworth Road and Timberline Place

Fraser Valley man sentenced to 12 years for cocaine, fentanyl and guns

Corey Perkins was convicted on 10 charges from an initial 39 in the case

Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Matthew Foerster convicted of the 2011 murder of Taylor Van Diest, family hopes for peace to come

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Shift to salaried medical professionals overdue, Adrian Dix says

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

Most Read