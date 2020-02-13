Langley RCMP are asking for tips about a recent incident involving a man who donned a ski mask and chased a woman in a park. (Langley Advance Times files)

Masked man chased woman in Lower Mainland park

Langley RCMP are asking for tips about the Jan. 26 incident

Langley RCMP are asking for tips regarding an incident in which a man wearing a ski mask chased a woman in an Aldergrove park.

Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, a woman sitting on the bleachers near the southwest ball diamond of the Aldergrove Athletic Park was approached by a strange man.

He put on a ski mask as he approached, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The woman ran immediately, and the man chased her for a time.

“She was able to get away,” Largy said.

The woman headed home and called police. The man was described as Caucasian, dressed all in black, including a hoodie, sweatpants, running shoes, a jacket, and cotton gloves.

Police canvassed the neighbourhood and looked for surveillance video, but were unsuccessful. the woman did not get a good enough look at the suspect for a composite sketch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

“This incident also serves as a good opportunity to review some personal safety tips,” said Largy.

“Be aware of your surroundings at all times,” she said. “It is not a good idea to walk alone, anywhere, wearing headphones listening to music. Keep your cell phone away in a bag or jacket. You want to make yourself as unappealing to all criminals as you can. If you do see something, or someone, suspicious call the police and get to an area that is populated with people and well lit.”

AldergroveLangleyLangley RCMPRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

Just Posted

Surrey tentmaker accused of discrimination based on race, pregnancy

Woman claims she was marginalized in the workplace because she doesn’t speak Punjabi

Junior hockey’s ‘Wayner the trainer’ exits after 50 years in the game

Surrey resident Wayne Hubbard has worked close to 6,000 games and practices

White Rock approves its first retail cannabis store

A Little Bud Cannabis has been given the green light to open shop at 1484 Johnston Rd.

Former MP thanked for supporting relocation of Anniedale School

130-year-old historic schoolhouse has been fully restored

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, CBP official says leadership got carried away

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Masked man chased woman in Lower Mainland park

Langley RCMP are asking for tips about the Jan. 26 incident

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Man shot near Chuck E. Cheese parking lot in Langley dies

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is reviewing the incident

Most Read