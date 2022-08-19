Market Days returns to Cloverdale Aug. 27

Food trucks, musicians, and many vendors set to take over 176th Street

People attend Cloverdale Market Days May 28, 2022. Market Days returns Saturday, Aug. 27 for the fourth of five dates this year. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Market Days will take over 176th Street again Aug. 27.

Cloverdale Market Days returns for its fourth of five dates for 2022.

“The Arts Council of Surrey is going to have an interactive event for the littles that attend the market,” said Paige Hardy, president of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association. “All the information about the scavenger hunt will be available in their tent (located near the crosswalk at Hawthorne square).”

Hardy said the Arts Council has been a big supporter of Cloverdale Market Days over the years.

“They’ve been with us from the beginning and have been helpful in guiding us and helping us source artisans.”

Hardy said the Arts Council has brought in painters, potttery wheel artistans, and have just generally promoted art and the creative process.

“This market they have five tents filled with artisans that belong to their association as well as an information booth about how they support the arts in Surrey,” added Hardy. “Our association has donated the last of our Cloverdale t-shirts to hand out to the kids as they complete the scavenger hunt as supplies last.”

Hardy said Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association has been getting large crowds out for Market Days and she expects that trend to continue Aug. 27.

“We are anticipating thousands will attend again.”

She added they’ll also have food trucks on site again, parked off 176th.

“There is so much going on in neighboring towns so we are thankful that our community continues to come into town, shop at the market, pop into the existing brick and mortar stores, enjoy the food trucks and all the amazing restaurants we have on the strip, and support us.”

Market Days runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is hosted in downtown Cloverdale on 176th Street between 56A Avenue and 58th Avenue. After Aug. 27, one date remains: Sept. 17.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleFarmers markets