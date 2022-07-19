Market Days returns this Saturday in Cloverdale

People attend Cloverdale Market Days May 28, 2022. Market Days returns this Saturday, July 23, for the third of five dates this year. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Market Days will take over 176th Street again this weekend.

Cloverdale Market Days returns this Saturday, July 23, to downton Cloverdale.

“We are excited to be hosting another market this week,” said Paige Hardy, president of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association (CAEA). Hosted by the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association, this is the third of five dates in 2022.

“We continue to get large turnouts and we’re very thankful for that,” said Hardy. “The weather is supposed to cooperate for us, so we are anticipating thousands will attend again.”

Hardy said she thinks July 23 will have a similiar turnout to the first two weekends, one in June and one in May.

“Market should be similar to last month,” she said. “We have one new singer joining us this month Sue Breton.”

Hardy added they’ll also have food trucks on site agian parked off 176th.

“There is so much going on in neighboring towns so we are thankful that our community continues to come into town, shop at the market, pop into the existing brick and mortar stores, enjoy the food trucks and all the amazing restaurants we have on the strip, and support us.”

Market Days runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is hosted in downtown Cloverdale on 176th Street between 56A Avenue and 58th Avenue. After July 23, two dates remain: Aug. 27 and Sept. 17.



