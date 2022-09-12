Market Days are here again

Market Days will once again take over 176th Street on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Hosted by the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association (CAEA), Cloverdale Market Days returns for its last of five dates in 2022.

Paige Hardy, president of CAEA, said she was reflecting on the year while putting the finishing touches on plans for the final market day of the season. She said the previous four dates were very successful.

“At the beginning of our planning, we were nervous about the environment,” Hardy recalled. “Could we pull this off and have everyone come back and support our venture? Well, the answer is a big fat ‘yes.’”

She said part of the success had been due to the amount of “amazing” vendors that participated this year.

“The quality of artisans in our community is outstanding.”

Every Market Days date in 2022 had a vast amount of vendors, community groups, entertainers. Hardy said the last date will be no different.

She said they’ll have two new food trucks at the Sept. 17 market, Veg Out Plant-Based Burgers and Shakes, and J’s Disco Dog.

“We will also have Salty’s Lobster Express, yummy lobster rolls, Original Hurricane Potato, and Oh My Gado. So many options to try.”

Hardy added Cloverdale Country Market will be back with a booth.

“Their store is on the corner of 168 and Hwy #10, but they will be bringing a bit of their fall goodies,” she said. “They also have a super fun thing they are doing at this market. They are organizing an apple pie baking contest.”

Anyone who is interested in signing up for the “pie-off” must email laurieavonne@hotmail.com.

“We’ll have some great judges from some of our local merchants to taste and judge the pies.”

First and second place winners in the pie contest will receive $120 gift cards to the Cloverdale Country Market and a “basket of goodies” from local Cloverdale merchants. The baskets are valued at approximately $150.

Judging for the pie contest will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Hardy said she’s also got some new entertainment lined up.

“Rayne Bell will be performing at this market,” Hardy said. “She is a Tweedsmuir graduate who has released her first song just recently with a professional record label.”

Bell will be singing outside Mason’s furniture from 1 to 3 p.m.

“We also have a dance group made up of youth from the Waceya Métis Society.” Hardy said the group will be performing at various times throughout the day. “Waceya will also be selling orange t-shirts out of their tent.”

Hardy said there will be an opportunity for market-goers to take pictures with a few Star Wars characters in Hawthorne Square as well.

“We are so thankful to our community for supporting us this season,” added Hardy. “Cloverdale is a great community.”

Cloverdale Market Days runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The street fest will take place in downtown Cloverdale on 176th Street between 56A Avenue and 58th Avenue. Sept. 17 is the last festival day in 2022.

Hardy said plans are in full swing to bring Market Days back in 2023, with the first date tentatively scheduled for May.



