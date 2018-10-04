Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says the government will do its best to protect children and public safety while making sure demand is met when marijuana becomes legal later this month.

Horgan says legalization is new territory for everyone and he expects daily challenges after Oct. 17.

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

READ MORE: Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

READ MORE: Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

There has been concern of a shortage of some strains of marijuana, and Horgan says he can’t stop people from going back to the illegal market but he can ensure the government regulates the industry consistent with its values.

Horgan says he expects more retail outlets will be operating shortly after legalization and he expects the first store in Kamloops will be busy.

In the 15 months since the NDP took office, Horgan says his government has “hit the ground running” on the marijuana file.

“So we’re doing our level best to meet public need but also assure the public that cannabis distribution is not going to be on every street corner. We’re going to protect kids. We’re going to make sure public safety is paramount.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides
Next story
Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Just Posted

BREAKING: Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels loses annual funding grant

Registered charity delivers to about 100 clients in Surrey, North Delta

South Surrey focus for mayoral hopefuls

All-candidates debate addresses transportation, affordable housing, First Nations and cannabis

Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

‘Pink Palace’ to turn into Doubletree by Hilton Hotel

For actor, ‘Sabrina’ adventures for Netflix followed by ‘The Piano Teacher’ on Surrey stage

A chat with Megan Leitch, whose year includes special-effects makeup and a return to Dittrich’s drama

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

Having aged out of government, they say fines from childhood have ruined their independence

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

NDP parliamentary leader Guy Caron says Willy Blomme is leaving for “personal reasons,” adding the party is grateful that Blomme offered to help find a new chief of staff

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

Youth pleads guilty to trafficking after 13-year-old B.C. girl dies of overdose

The male will be sentenced in the New Year, New Westminster Police said

Most Read