Marigold the pot-bellied pig was surrendered after a cruelty investigation in Chilliwack and is living at the BC SPCA’s Surrey Good Shepherd Barn. (Submitted)

‘Marigold’ the pot-bellied pig surrendered in Fraser Valley cruelty investigation

SPCA looking for help to care for three-year-old pig who suffered with overgrown hooves

The SPCA is looking for help to care for a three-year-old pot-bellied pig that came after a cruelty investigation surrender in the Chilliwack area.

Marigold is currently in the care of the BC SPCA’s Surrey Good Shepherd Barn.

Hoof clippings from Marigold the pot-bellied pig from Chilliwack that was surrendered to the SPCA as part of a cruelty investigation.

“Marigold had overgrown hooves that caused her to walk like she was wearing flippers, causing tendon and ligament strain,” said Leiki Salumets, SPCA manager of equine and farm animal care. “She was treated for skin irritation caused by mange mites and came into our care at least 20 pounds underweight.”

Marigold is on a weight-gain feed plan and regular hoof-trimming schedule. She will need further support to address her hoof-and-leg issues caused by neglect.

“Marigold is a sweet and curious little soul who looks forward to her gourmet salads and pig pellets,” Salumets said. “She is becoming more confident every day and is starting to accept pets and even belly scratches from staff and volunteers.”

The SPCA is looking for a suitable home for Marigold, and her cost of care is expected to reach $1,430.

Anyone looking to help Marigold or other farm animals in need, visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or contact the Surrey Good Shepherd Barn at 604-574-1711 to make an adoption appointment.

