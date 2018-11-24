Craig Severn said he does not feel safe crossing streets in Maple Ridge after being hit and having numerous close encounters with vehicles. He wants to see more pedestrian controlled crosswalks. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge scooter driver hit in crosswalk for third time

RCMP say pedestrians should take extra caution this time of year

Craig Severn is nervous in venturing out into a crosswalk after having been hit for the third time while in his mobility scooter.

The latest incident was about two weeks ago. A partial paraplegic, he still gets around in his scooter. Severn got a coffee at the McDonald’s Restaurant on Lougheed Highway, then started north across the road.

“I got about six feet out, and this lady drove into me,” he said.

She was eastbound on the Lougheed, looking to the left, and turning right onto 228th Street.

It was a terrifying incident, where he was being pushed by her car, and had to yell to get the driver to stop.

“I was instantly angry with her, I probably scared her,” he said. “I asked her for her licence and registration, and off she goes. Shame on her, for hitting and running.”

READ MORE: Woman thrown from mobility scooter in Sidney crash

Severn has been hit twice before, about three years ago, on back-to-back days.

The first time, he was in a power wheelchair crossing Dewdney Trunk Road downtown, when he was hit by a car and knocked to the ground, skidding underneath a gravel truck. He was not seriously hurt, as the driver locked up his brakes.

“The driver got out and threw up. He thought he had squashed me,” said Severn.

The next day, a driver clipped him and spun his wheelchair around. “It destroyed my power chair.”

In each case, he said, the drivers left the scene.

From his perspective, the best investment city hall has made are pedestrian-controlled intersections. The crosswalk where he was hit on Dewdney Trunk now has the flashing lights he can activate, and they bring traffic safely to a halt.

He said more of them are needed throughout the city.

He’s recently been involved in two other close calls at crosswalks, including one where a woman made an illegal left-hand turn coming out of the Walmart parking lot onto 224th Street, and again almost hit him in the crosswalk.

“Nobody is paying attention. I’m scared to go out.”

His message is most relevant at this time of year, and the Ridge Meadows RCMP recently completed a pedestrian safety campaign, giving out reflective materials.

ICBC reports that 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians happen during October to January, due to the decrease in daylight hours and weather changes – increased rainfall – that makes visibility difficult during commute times.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said mobility scooters move faster than pedestrians, and might appear in a crosswalk in front of a driver unexpectedly.

She said users should take the same approach as pedestrians, and make sure they make eye contact with drivers before driving into the crosswalk.

It is also important have reflectors on the scooter, use crosswalks and to wear bright clothing or reflective vests.

“We do see an increase in pedestrian accidents at this time of year, unfortunately,” she said. “See and be seen.”

Previous story
Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them
Next story
Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Just Posted

Protesters march in north Surrey to protest policing costs

Organizers say more funding should go toward housing, youth and social services

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games torch stops at SFU Surrey

City was a ‘celebration stop’ in the coast-to-coast torch relay

Fraser Health rakes in millions through pay parking at Surrey Memorial

Surrey Memorial Hospital is the authority’s most significant cash cow when it comes to pay parking

VIDEO: Shoppers drop big coin for Langley-area charities

Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s Charity Shopping Night raised more than $33,000 for 20 local groups.

Cloverdale Chamber executive director resigns after not seeing ‘eye to eye’ with new president

Raminder Thomas resigned shortly after her return from campaigning for city council

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Maple Ridge scooter driver hit in crosswalk for third time

RCMP say pedestrians should take extra caution this time of year

Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them

Cambie Surgery Centre launched constitutional challenge nearly 10 years ago on private health care

Witness recants story about 15 cats found abandoned in Alberta ditch

Alberta SPCA aware man recanted story, but say investigation is still active

Raccoon dies after being trapped in ‘horrific’ B.C. animal cruelty case

Someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it in a trap for over a week, Critter Care says

Opposition pushes for emergency meeting amid B.C. legislature turmoil

Speaker’s office agreed to Tuesday meeting, but Liberal house leader wants one first thing Monday

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

Otter has eaten seven decorative koi so far at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

An injection of $231 million will go to 26 communities across the province.

Most Read