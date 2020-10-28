Maple Ridge man missing since Saturday is extremely out of character, family says

Lawrence Nadessan, 44, was last seen on Oct. 24 at 11:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge.

Cameras saw him leaving home, not dressed for the weather

The family of a Maple Ridge man who has been missing since late Saturday night is hoping somebody saw him, and can shed some light on his disappearance.

Lawrence Nadessan, 44, was last seen on Oct. 24 at 11:30 p.m. in the area of Lougheed Highway and the Haney Bypass, which is the neighbourhood near his home. Security cameras saw photos of him leaving home, and he has not been seen since. He was wearing a light hoodie on a cold evening.

His family is extremely worried, and his sister Charlene Nadessan said the disappearance is extremely out of character. He has not answered his phone, and it has not been located.

She described her brother as a non-drinker and non-drug user, who regularly went to the gym and went for runs. He lives with his mother and nephew in Maple Ridge.

Lawrence Nadessan is described as a South Asian man with a shaved head. Although the photo shows him with facial hair, he was clean shaven. He is 5’10” tall and 170 lbs., and has tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a dark grey hooding and light grey jogging pants, and a black baseball cap with white writing.

READ ALSO: Man found injured, Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for witnesses

Anyone with information can call Charlene at 780-228-0139, or call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridgemissing personRCMP