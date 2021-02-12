Richmond RCMP are investigating the death of a man from Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

Maple Ridge man dies after falling down stairs

Police investigating the incident that happened in Richmond

Police are looking into the death of a Maple Ridge man who fell down a flight of stairs.

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 30 at around 9 p.m. in the 11700 block of River Road in Richmond.

At the time, the 50-year-old was transported to hospital with serious injuries. He died on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Richmond RCMP were only alerted to the incident on Friday, Feb. 5 when the BC Coroners Service asked for clarification on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

That’s when members of the Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Unit began investigating.

Evidence police have gathered so far suggests this was an accidental fall, however, police say the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play.

Police are asking witnesses to the incident to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 21-3371.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.


