MAP: White Rock RCMP details traffic enforcement in the city

East Marine Drive is a hot-spot for traffic enforcement.

That’s according to the White Rock RCMP detachment, which has recently started to publish data on the number and location of traffic enforcement stops throughout the city.

Last month, Marine Drive, east of Maple Street, had the highest concentration of traffic enforcement, while other areas with a high concentration include west Marine Drive, Johnston Road, and North Bluff Road. The top offences include speeding, vehicle defects, no insurance, disobey red/yellow light and stop signs.

In total, there were 204 interactions documented on the map, which is considered average compared to the previous nine months. Traffic stops where no documentation was served to the driver were not included in the total.

Reasons for making the data public, Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls told Peace Arch News, is part of an effort to strengthen community- and intelligence-led traffic enforcement as well as increase communication with the public.

Pauls explained the reason why there is such a concentration of enforcement on Marine Drive east of Maple is due to the number of calls and concerns the detachment has received from residents in the area.

“Marine Drive is a main road for many people coming to White Rock and the residents between Stayte Road and Maple Street have clearly expressed that they have concerns over the speeding, lack of yielding to pedestrian, and the noise,” Pauls said in an email. “Although enforcement is only part of the solution, along with engineering and education, we are making sure that we are doing our part.”

While the city has installed additional 30 km/h signs on East Marine Drive, Pauls said there are still many motorists not upholding their responsibility to be aware of the speed limit.

“When residents express their concerns to us, we can look at a map and see the efforts of police and then look at the other part of road safety, engineering and education, for solutions.”

City of White Rock Coun. Scott Kristjanson thanked the RCMP on Twitter for their efforts.

“Always knew our RCMP were working hard to protect our city, and now we have the data to share with all our residents and local businesses!” Kristjanson wrote. “Thank you for your service to the city!”



