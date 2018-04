MAP: Road closures for Surrey Vaisakhi Parade this weekend

City of Surrey says closures set to begin on Friday, April 20 ahead of Saturday parade

Part of a road closure map for Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade this weekend. (Photo: City of Surrey)

(Map from City of Surrey)

The City of Surrey is reminding the public of Vaisakhi-related road closures in effect this weekend.

The city says on Friday, April 20 there are curb-lane closures planned, starting at noon, from 76th to 87th Avenue along 128th Street.

Friday, April 20 road closures from 3 to 11 p.m.:

129 Street between 87 Avenue and 88 Avenue

130 Street between 86 Avenue and 88 Avenue

87 Avenue between 128 Street and 130 Street

85 Avenue east of 28 Street

Saturday, April 21 road closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

128 Street between 88 Avenue and 76 Avenue

75 Avenue/76 Avenue between 124 Street and 128 Street

124 Street between 75 Avenue and 82 Avenue

82 Avenue between 124 Street and 128 Street

Click here for detour routes.

Click here for more details on road closures.