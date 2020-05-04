RCMP at the scene of a February incident in White Rock’s Five Corners district. (File photo)

Manslaughter charge laid in White Rock Five Corners incident

February altercation between two seniors left one man dead

After initially facing charges of aggravated assault in connection with a February incident in White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood, a 71-year-old White Rock man has now been charged with manslaughter.

The charge was laid against Ross Banner on May 1, according to Sgt. Frank Jang, the spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 19, and drew police – including an RCMP helicopter – and other emergency crews to the scene, near a condominium complex in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue.

The street was closed for three hours as a result of the investigation.

The victim was found in the lobby of the building with visible upper-body wounds, White Rock RCMP told Peace Arch News at the time.

A suspect was later taken into custody at a White Rock home.

Police said the two people involved in the altercation were known to each other, and the victim – identified by a family member as Don Godfrey – was a resident of the building where he was located.

Two days later, RCMP told PAN the victim had been upgraded to stable condition, but on March 4, it was reported that he had died from his injuries.

Jang said only that it “later became an IHIT investigation when the victim passed away as a result of his injuries.”

Banner is scheduled to next appear in court July 15, Jang said.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

aggravated assaultRCMPWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds
Next story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Just Posted

Manslaughter charge laid in White Rock Five Corners incident

February altercation between two seniors left one man dead

Family awaits trial date three years after Surrey teen was killed in crash

‘We’re pissed off with how slow the system goes,’ says father of Travis Selje

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Pair of appreciation events celebrate Peace Arch Hospital health-care workers

St. John Paul II Academy parade followed by flower giveway to PAH employees

May the Fourth be with you: Celebrate with 10 Star Wars facts you might not know

Star Wars Day on May 4 celebrates the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas

WATCH: For #MayThe4th, a Star Wars ‘Cantina Band’ jam by VSO musicians and kids

‘We made this video as a gift to the kids who are all stuck at home’

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

DFO investigating dead salmon fry washed up on banks of the Fraser River

River advocates asking folks to document any more dead fish found along the Fraser

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

TransLink, BC Transit to resume collecting fares June 1 after installing new barriers

Temporary barriers will allow for front-loading on buses

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Experts answer questions about the novel coronavirus

Most Read