Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announces that he will not be seeking re-election in front of the Dome Building in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The governing Progressive Conservatives are to choose a new party leader today who will become the province’s next premier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announces that he will not be seeking re-election in front of the Dome Building in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The governing Progressive Conservatives are to choose a new party leader today who will become the province’s next premier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Tories choose Heather Stefanson as new leader, next premier

Stefanson will become Manitoba’s first female premier once she is sworn in

Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives have chosen Heather Stefanson as their new leader and the province’s next premier.

Stefanson, the province’s former health minister, was running against former member of Parliament Shelly Glover, and won by a margin of less than 400 votes.

“I’m ready to address the many challenges facing us,” Stefanson said in her victory speech.

“We will face these challenges together.”

The leadership race began in the summer after former premier Brian Pallister announced he was stepping down.

The contest was recently marred by complaints that many party members did not receive mail-in ballots in time to vote, and Glover called for the vote count to be delayed.

Stefanson will become Manitoba’s first female premier once she is sworn in.

The next election is slated for October 2023.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
FDA approval of kids’ COVID-19 vaccine to be considered in Health Canada decision
Next story
Kitten stolen from B.C. petting zoo has been returned

Just Posted

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Vaccination rates in Surrey hit 87.6% for those aged 12 and up

Police say Gerrit Surette was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29 at about 7 p.m. in the 13800-block of 102 Avenue. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
RCMP look for missing teen last seen in Surrey

White Rock, in conjunction with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8, will host an in-person Remembrance Day event this year. (File photo)
White Rock Remembrance Day ceremonies to return to in-person format

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors voted Friday (Oct. 29, 2021) to move the City of Surrey’s request to redesignate South Campbell Heights lands for employment use forward. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
Surrey’s South Campbell Heights land re-designation plan moves forward