Manitoba Mountie who surived shot to head, faces shooter in court

The officer was left with pellets lodged in his head

The RCMP emergency response unit arrests an alleged suspect in Neepawa, Man., on Thursday, August 30, 2018, following the shooting of a RCMP officer in Onanole, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Two Manitoba RCMP officers spoke of anger and loss at the sentencing hearing of a man who tried to kill them.

Cpl. Graeme Kingdon told a provincial court sentencing hearing that he is angry at the selfishness of Therae Racette-Beaulieu, who shot the officer in the head during a series of robberies in western Manitoba last August.

Kingdon says Racette-Beaulieu valued the goods he was stealing more than human life.

READ MORE: Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

Kingdon was left with pellets lodged in his head, and says he has not since been able to join his wife and two daughters in daily activities.

Kingdon’s partner, Const. Mitch Thompson, says he has suffered from post-traumatic stress and still thinks of the shots that barely missed him.

The Crown is seeking a 20-year sentence on charges of attempted murder, robbery and break-and-enter, while the defence is asking for 16 years.

The judge reserved his decision.

READ MORE: Pregnant asylum seeker in labour rescued from snow near Manitoba border

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.