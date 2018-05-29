Thomas Charles Brydges

Manhunt underway for suspect in double attempted murder

A 73-year-old wanted Canada-wide is being hunted by Langley RCMP.

A 73-year-old man is being hunted by Langley RCMP and Corrections Canada after he allegedly tried to kill two people at an Aldergrove RV Park Monday night.

Thomas Charles Brydges allegedly left a woman and a man with severe injuries on May 28, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The woman remains in critical condition while the man is expected to be released from hospital later today (Tuesday).

The incident took place at an RV park where Brydges, who is originally from eastern Canada, had been living, said Largy.

She could not comment on what weapon was used in the attack, which took place at around 10:30 p.m.

Brydges was on parole for a previous manslaughter conviction.

Brydges is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’8” tall, weighs 150 lbs. and has grey hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a khaki shirt and khaki cargo pants.

He may be operating a Black 2005 Honda VT6 motorcycle with BC license plate W04892. He may also be using an Ontario plate of 7125V.

He is known to be extremely violent and should not be approached, Largy warned.

Anyone who has seen him or has information that could help police find him should call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.solvecrime.ca.

How gangsters are recruiting Surrey teens on Instagram, Snapchat
Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

