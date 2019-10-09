Danny Depew has been charged with telecommunicating to lure a child in Abbotsford.

Man with history of sexually assaulting girls in Calgary now charged in Abbotsford

Danny Depew was the subject of two prior police public warnings

A man who has a history of sexually assaulting young girls and who was the subject of previous public warnings in Calgary has been charged in Abbotsford.

Danny Edward Depew, 52, has been charged with telecommunicating to lure a child under the age of 16. The alleged offence occurred Aug. 6 in Abbotsford, according to the provincial court database.

Depew has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order.

The Calgary Police Service first warned the public in December 2010 that Depew was being released from prison after serving a 5.5 year sentence for two counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

Police at that time said he would be monitored under the high-risk offender program for two years.

Depew’s charges related to his having sex with three teenage girls in 2003 after he lured them to his home.

Calgary police again notified the public in May 2013 that Depew was being released into the community, this time after serving an 18-month sentence for breaching a peace bond.

They said his criminal history included convictions in Alberta for sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break-and-enter, and causing a disturbance.

He was again being monitored for two years.

