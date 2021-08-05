Man who survived 4 gangland hits in B.C. found dead at Okanagan campground

Kyle Gianis believed to have died of self-inflicted wounds days after failed hit in Kelowna

Kyle Gianis, a West Kelowna man who survived four separate gangland assassination attempts in B.C., is believed to have died due to self-inflicted wounds following the most recent attempt on his life last weekend.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to an alleged double-stabbing of two women at a campground near Enderby. Police say the male suspect, Gianis, was acting erratically due to possible drug impairment.

Mounties searched the area, locating Gianis down an embankment near a river around 2 a.m. in medical distress due to what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries. Despite resuscitation efforts, he died at the scene. The two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gianis was one of the two people injured in a downtown Kelowna shooting on July 31, the fourth attempt on his life in the past five years, including another one in Kelowna in the past four months. Prior to that, he survived a 2017 gangland hit in Langley, that left his friend Tyler Pastuck dead, and a 2018 shooting in which the assailant entered the wrong home, killing Surrey nurse Paul Bennett.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating to determine whether police action or inaction played a role in Gianis’s death.

