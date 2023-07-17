Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Man who molested girl while watching shark movies loses appeal of Surrey judge’s verdict

This happened in her mom’s bed while her mother was at work, judge hears

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains disturbing details.

– – –

A convicted child molester who unsuccessfully tried to appeal a Surrey provincial court judge’s verdict against him sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl between 16 and 25 times while they watched shark movies together in her mom’s bed, a B.C. Supreme Court judge heard in New Westminster.

The man, whose name is subject to a publication ban to shield the identity of his victim, denied the assaults occurred. The court heard he made her touch his “wiener,” as she described it, while he masturbated.

“There were no other witnesses to the alleged assaults,” Justice John Gibb-Carsley noted, as the mother was at work at the time.

The girl was the daughter of the man’s “former intimate partner,” the judge noted, and was 10 years old when she testified. The appellant argued the Surrey judge “misapprehended the evidence, and made sufficiently crucial errors in fact-finding such that a new trial is required,” Gibb-Carsley noted in his July 11 reasons for judgment.

The appellant also argued the girl’s video statement was not properly admitted, Gibb-Carsley said, claiming that the Surrey trial judge failed to adhere to “the procedures for receiving children’s testimony, as set out in the Canada Evidence Act” and was therefore not testifying.

Gibb-Carsley dismissed this ground of appeal. Moreover, he concluded, “I am unable to find that the trial judge misapprehended the evidence in any material way that was essential to her determination of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”


