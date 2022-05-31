Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. (Black Press file photo)

Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. (Black Press file photo)

Man who killed 2 neighbours dies while serving time in Abbotsford

Leonard Landrick was serving life sentence at Pacific Institution

A man who stabbed two people to death in Vancouver in 2017 has died while serving time at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) reported Tuesday (May 31) that Leonard James Landrick, 78, died May 27 of “apparent natural causes.”

Landrick received a life sentence on Nov. 5, 2020 with no chance of parole for 13 years.

He was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder for the killings of Sandra McInnes, 57, and Neil Croker, 51, on July 8, 2017.

The three were all tenants of the Ocean Towers apartment building in Vancouver’s West End.

ALSO SEE: Murderer and sexual assailant dies while housed at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

The judge, in his reasons for sentencing, said Landrick became delusional and wrongfully believed that he had been drugged by McInnes when he visited her suite to have a drink.

He also wrongfully believed that he was unconscious due to the drugs and was sexually assaulted by Croker, the judge said.

McInnes and Croker were both stabbed in their separate suites late on the night of July 8, 2017 or early in the morning of July 9 while they were in bed.

Landrick got into their units using a set of spare keys that he had access to as a volunteer who assisted with the maintenance of the boiler system and as a board member.

ALSO SEE: Serial killer housed at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution dies of natural causes

A psychological assessment concluded that Landrick was experiencing psychotic symptoms – specifically “paranoid delusions and occasional hallucinations” – starting about five weeks before the murders.

The symptoms were induced by “continuous use of crack cocaine and alcohol use,” the assessment indicated.

Landrick initially pursued a defence of “not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder,” but was convicted of the two killings.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC says it will review the circumstances surrounding Landrick’s death. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

double murderprison

Previous story
Dog discovered near Kelowna with gunshot wounds expected to make full recovery

Just Posted

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BREAKING: B.C. gets approval for legal possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council meeting adjourned to Wednesday night amid calls for mayor to step down

Artwork by Métis artist Jean Paul Langlois for Brenda Knights and Jason Bothe’s skateboard brand, Bentwood Skateboards. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey couple commissions Indigenous art for skateboards

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Abdi Hirsi, who was reported missing on May 25 and last seen leaving his home on May 4. (Delta Police Department photos)
Police looking for missing North Delta man