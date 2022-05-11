Surrey RCMP at an investigation in Surrey in 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP at an investigation in Surrey in 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Man, who is prohibited from owning firearms, arrested with a loaded gun: Surrey RCMP

Police say they were called after a report of a verbal fight when one man reportedly pulled out a gun

Surrey RCMP say it is investigating after one man – who is prohibited from owning firearms – was arrested with a loaded gun in Whalley.

On May 5 at 6:49 p.m., police received a report of a verbal fight between two men near Grosvenor and Hilton roads, and one man reportedly pulled out a firearm during their exchange, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said officers “quickly arrived” in the area and found the two suspects,” who fled in separate directions.”

Surrey RCMP say officers chased the suspects and one of them “allegedly threw a loaded firearm into a bush as he was running from police.” He was taken into custody and the firearm was found.

Ghag said Jorden Leland-Weaver, 28, is facing several charges including: storage of a firearm contrary to regulation, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a firearm without licence and/or registration, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to order and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Live camera captures first Stanley Park blue heron chicks of 2022

Just Posted

A teenage girl was allegedly attacked by a swarm of teens outside Hillcrest Elementary School on Saturday night (May 7, 2022). (Image via Facebook)
UPDATE: Teen girl ‘viciously attacked’ outside Cloverdale elementary school

Surrey resident Bernard Grempel was last seen May 14, 2021. (submitted photos)
One year later, Surrey RCMP put out another call for missing man

Surrey RCMP at an investigation in Surrey in 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Man, who is prohibited from owning firearms, arrested with a loaded gun: Surrey RCMP

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission is proposing a new electoral map for future elections. The black lines are the current electoral boundaries, while the purple lines show the proposed areas. (Map: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission)
OUR VIEW: Surrey’s proposed electoral map puzzling