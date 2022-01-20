Man who failed to show up for court wanted on 17 charges: Surrey RCMP

Three views of Amardip Singh Rai, including his neck tattoos, in photos sent by Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on 17 charges.

Amardip Singh Rai, 42, is wanted on 17 charges, stemming from an investigation that started in August of 2019, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn Thursday (Jan. 20).

Rai was arrested on April 28, 2021 by the Surrey RCMP Strike Force Target Team for an outstanding warrant related to the August 2019 investigation. Munn said he was released by the courts on May 7, 2021.

Munn said it is alleged that Rai “failed to appear for a subsequent court date and therefore a warrant was issued for his arrest. Despite police efforts, he has not yet been located.”

Rai, according to police, has an outstanding warrant with charges that include: sexual assault; confining a person without lawful authority; administer noxious thing with the intent to endanger the life or cause bodily harm; two counts of assault with a weapon; nine firearm-related charges, some of which include possession of a firearm without licence and/or registration; and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Rai is described as South Asian, five-foot-11, with a slim build. He has brown eyes, black hair and often has facial hair. He has tattoos that include roses on his hands, scroll with words on his neck, a cancer ribbon on his neck and a tiger on his chest.

Police say that if you see Rai to not approach him, and instead call police immediately.

Anyone with information about Rai is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



