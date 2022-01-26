Man who failed to return to his court-ordered Chilliwack residence, ‘recently’ in Surrey: RCMP

Jamie Macisaac, 36, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, police say

Surrey RCMP is looking for Jamie Macisaac, 36, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. He allegedly did not return to his court-ordered residence in Chilliwack. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

Jamie Macisaac, 36, allegedly failed to return to his court-ordered residence in Chilliwack and Correction Service Canada issued a countrywide warrant on Dec. 12, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn on Wednesday (Jan. 26).

Munn said Surrey RCMP “has information that Jamie Macisaac has recently been in the Surrey area and officers are actively looking to arrest him on his outstanding warrant.”

Macisaac, she said, is on parole after being convicted of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition and uttering threats to cause death/bodily harm.

Macisaac is described as five-foot-10, with a slim build and brown hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP say that if you see Macisaac to call 911 immediately and to not approach him, “as he is considered armed and dangerous.”

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


