Man wanted on Richmond warrants arrested in Surrey

A man wanted in Richmond on three outstanding warrants was arrested in Surrey last week and now faces more than a dozen charges.

On Jan. 7, Kristopher Mino was located by Richmond RCMP’s Property Crime Unit and arrested in Surrey. Richmond RCMP had identified a suspect “within a couple of weeks” of an Oct. 3 break-in in Richmond, according to a news release issued Thursday. “(H)owever, despite numerous efforts to locate him, his whereabouts remained unknown until last week.”

According to Richmond RCMP, a suspect allegedly committed “multiple break and enters and stole mail from the same complex” on Landsdowne Road in Richmond.

Mino was wanted for assault causing bodily harm, break-and-enter and mail theft. Following his arrest, he has now been charged with 13 additional counts of break-and-enter, the release notes.

“We are committed to identifying and arresting anyone involved in property related offences in Richmond”, said Sgt. Simon Lee, of the Richmond RCMP Targeted Enforcement Unit.

“This is an excellent example of our ability to identify, link and arrest those targeting our community.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents, is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2020-27005. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



