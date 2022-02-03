Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Maple Ridge: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say Jamie Macisaac, 36, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, was arrested in Maple Ridge on Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Jamie Macisaac was unlawfully at large after failing to return to court-ordered residence, police said

Surrey RCMP say a 36-year-old man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested in Maple Ridge this week.

Jamie Macisaac was arrested Tuesday (Feb. 1), according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, with help from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, Ridge Meadows RCMP, and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner confirmed the detachment assisted the Surrey RCMP with the arrest on Feb. 1 on Skillen Street in Maple Ridge. She added he was taken into custody without incident.

Surrey RCMP previously said Macisaac was unlawfully at large after allegedly failing to return to his court-ordered address in Chilliwack and Correction Service Canada issued a countrywide warrant on Dec. 12.

Munn said Surrey RCMP had “information that Jamie Macisaac has recently been in the Surrey area and officers are actively looking to arrest him on his outstanding warrant.”

