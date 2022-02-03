Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Maple Ridge: Surrey RCMP

Jamie Macisaac was unlawfully at large after failing to return to court-ordered residence, police said

Surrey RCMP say Jamie Macisaac, 36, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, was arrested in Maple Ridge on Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP say Jamie Macisaac, 36, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, was arrested in Maple Ridge on Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP say a 36-year-old man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested in Maple Ridge this week.

Jamie Macisaac was arrested Tuesday (Feb. 1), according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, with help from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, Ridge Meadows RCMP, and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner confirmed the detachment assisted the Surrey RCMP with the arrest on Feb. 1 on Skillen Street in Maple Ridge. She added he was taken into custody without incident.

Surrey RCMP previously said Macisaac was unlawfully at large after allegedly failing to return to his court-ordered address in Chilliwack and Correction Service Canada issued a countrywide warrant on Dec. 12.

RELATED: Man who failed to return to his court-ordered Chilliwack residence, ‘recently’ in Surrey: RCMP, Jan. 26, 2022

Munn said Surrey RCMP had “information that Jamie Macisaac has recently been in the Surrey area and officers are actively looking to arrest him on his outstanding warrant.”

– With file from Priyanka Ketkar


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
26 buses left with smashed windows in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside in under 3 weeks
Next story
Hundreds of animals evacuated from Afghanistan land in Vancouver

Just Posted

The City of Surrey has approved a biodiversity preserve park for 200 acres in Campbell Heights. (City of Surrey photo)
Surrey council approves biodiversity preserve park in Campbell Heights

White Rock born-and-raised country singer Dawson Gray, whose new single Drinkin’ Alone drops Feb. 11 on most streaming services, plans to take his music to Nashville this September. Jacobus Bourchier photo
Peninsula singer’s new single a first step on the road to Nashville

Cloverdale’s Cindy O’Brien Hugh clears the bar during women’s high jump at the BC Masters Track & Field Championships at Bear Creek Park Aug. 22, 2021. O’Brien Hugh was recently named a 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)
Cloverdale athlete named 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year

(Delta Police Department photo)
‘Prolific’ Ladner tagger arrested by Delta police