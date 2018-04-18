Man wanted on assault, forcible confinement charges could be in Surrey

Lane Steven Peepchuk may be driving a white Honda Accord

  • Apr. 18, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • News

Lane Steven Peepchuk is wanted on armed assault and forcible confinement charges. (RMCP handout)

Police are on the hunt for a New Hazelton man wanted for forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, robbery and uttering threats.

RCMP searched Lane Steven Peepchuk’s home, located in northwest B.C. about 70 km north of Smithers, after receiving a report.

While searching the home, police found multiple firearms and determined that the alleged victim’s white four-door Honda Accord (licence plate FK170B) had been stolen.

Police believe that Peepchuk may be travelling to Surrey or Prince George and may be using the missing vehicle.

Peepchuk is described as a six-foot-tall First Nations man, weighing 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is considered dangerous and may be armed. Anyone who spots him should call the RCMP at 250-842-5244.

Previous story
Surrey trustee praises ‘promising’ portable meeting with B.C. education minister
Next story
Site of future North Clayton elementary school moved due to traffic concerns

Just Posted

Site of future North Clayton elementary school moved due to traffic concerns

Community cited concerns when new school was proposed for a dead end street

Man wanted on assault, forcible confinement charges could be in Surrey

Lane Steven Peepchuk may be driving a white Honda Accord

Surrey trustee praises ‘promising’ portable meeting with B.C. education minister

April 17 meeting happened days after Surrey school district revealed it was facing an $8.5M portable bill this year

Nordel Way tops list of worst collision spots in Delta

Six locations along the road are a concern to police, as well as five others in North Delta

Police watchdog clears Surrey RCMP after man’s knee fractured during 2017 arrest

IIO found the man’s injuries were the ‘unintentional result of the struggle’ during his arrest

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says B.C. ski hill

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing to appear in court to see if he’s fit to stand trial

Hearing takes place Wednesday afternoon for Gabriel Klein, 23

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Most Read