U.S. officials at the Pacific Highway border detained a man wanted in Arizona Sunday. (Contributed photo)

Man wanted in Arizona nabbed at South Surrey border crossing

Warrant for 31-year-old related to a 2014 manslaughter conviction: U.S. border patrol

A man wanted in Arizona for failing to comply with release conditions related to a 2014 manslaughter and endangerment conviction was picked up at the Pacific Highway border Sunday.

In a release issued Friday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say a 31-year-old was detained after a name check revealed he was the subject of a warrant out of Maricopa County.

No further details on the 2014 incident were released.

The man was transported to Whatcom County Jail pending extradition.

Area port Director Kenneth L. Williams described such apprehensions as “vital to protecting our communities and those within them.”

