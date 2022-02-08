Man wanted for murder tops ‘Least-wanted Valentines’ list, triggers $100K reward

‘They could be far away, or right in your neighbourhood,’ Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers says

Mock cards from this year’s top five “Least Wanted Valentines” are held by Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, outside Surrey RCMP detachment on Monday, Feb. 7. (Submitted photo)

In Surrey, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers rolled out its ‘Top five least-wanted Valentines” for 2022.

The crime-fighting organization’s annual list includes B.C.’s five “most wanted” criminals and suspects who remain on the lam leading up to Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

“They could be far away, or right in your neighbourhood,” says Crime Stoppers, tips to which could net a reward of up to $5,000, with the arrest and charge of any wanted criminal.

For fugitive Conor D’Monte, who is wanted for murder, Crime Stoppers has partnered with the national BOLO (Be On the Look Out) Program to post a larger reward of $100,000.

The nonprofit’s “Valentines” list was revealed Monday (Feb. 7) outside the Surrey RCMP detachment on 57 Avenue, with a giant card that screams, “Roses are red, violets are blue, you should be in jail, that’s so very true.”

In addition to D’Monte, the “most wanted” are Daniel Dumas, Michelle Arcand, Amardip Singh Rai and Jeremy Maxine George.

“ROSES ARE RED, VIOLETS ARE BLUE…YOU SHOULD BE IN JAIL, THAT’S SO VERY TRUE!” If you have any information on these individuals whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://t.co/4Rh2XJ4I6V or download the "P3 Tips" app.#ValentinesDay #MostWanted pic.twitter.com/I9PqnBjWnU — Crime Stoppers (@SolveCrime) February 7, 2022

“Someone, somewhere knows where these people are and we’re urging them to do the right thing and call Crime Stoppers anonymously,” said Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, and also a Surrey city councillor.

“Valentine’s Day is about being near those you want to be with, but these most-wanted criminals should be in jail and not near anyone.”

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers received more than 4,700 anonymous tips in 2022, leading to 54 arrests, 32 illegal weapons seized and more than $2 million dollars in property and illicit drugs recovered.

Call 1-800-222-8477 with tips, visit solvecrime.ca or follow Crime Stoppers on social media.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

