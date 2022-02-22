Man wanted by police in 5 communities arrested in Surrey

Zachary Wagner, 32, was arrested on Feb. 16 Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team did traffic stop in 14000-block of 102 Avenue

Surrey Mounties say a man who was wanted by police in five jurisdictions has been arrested in Surrey.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said Zachary Wagner, 32, was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 16 after the Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team did a traffic stop in the 14000-block of 102 Avenue.

“The driver was identified as 32-year-old, Zachary Wagner who had active arrest warrants out of Prince Rupert, Terrace, Sunshine Coast, Fort St John and Whitehorse,” Sangha said.

Wagner was wanted for various crimes including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He was taken to Surrey RCMP cells and remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.



