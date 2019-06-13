Man thrown from motorcycle in crash along Surrey’s 120th Street

Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the collision

Police say a 28-year-old Surrey man was thrown from his motorcycle after crashing into the front left corner of a car Wednesday evening.

Surrey RCMP received multiple 911 calls about the collision on 120th Street shortly after 9 p.m. on June 12.

According to police, the motorcycle was travelling northbound on 120th Street when it struck a car travelling westbound on 98th Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with “non life threatening injures” and is expected to survive.

Surrey RCMP say the driver of the car remained on the scene and is co-operating with police.

Speed and intoxication have not been ruled out as factors in the crash.

The intersection at 120th Street and 98th Avenue was closed for a time but has since been reopened.

Surrey RCMP ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dash cam video, to call 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-086648.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

Just Posted

Last push for donations for Cloverdale high school’s first-ever grad dinner

Organizers still $900 short for Friday dinner

White Rock councillor critical of proposed bus route changes

David Chesney fears local passengers could be left without a ride if service changes are adopted

‘Rally for Rail’ meetings tout hydrogen-powered passenger train from Surrey to Chilliwack

Public-engagement events with Bill Vander Zalm and others in Cloverdale, Aldergrove and Abbotsford

Surrey Police ‘consultation’ event planned for Saturday in South Surrey

The event is one of several information events planned in South Surrey

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for South Surrey mother who killed daughter

Defence calls for 10-year term, noting Lisa Batstone ‘could be in jail for the rest of her life’

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

BREAKING: Multiple patients after dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance on its way to the scene

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Parents, kids warned after man ‘lunges’ at teen girl near Burnaby school

RCMP are looking for anyone who saw the incident to come forward

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Most Read