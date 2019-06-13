Man thrown from motorcycle in crash along Surrey’s 120th Street

Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the collision

Police say a 28-year-old Surrey man was thrown from his motorcycle after crashing into the front left corner of a car Wednesday evening.

Surrey RCMP received multiple 911 calls about the collision on 120th Street shortly after 9 p.m. on June 12.

According to police, the motorcycle was travelling northbound on 120th Street when it struck a car travelling westbound on 98th Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with “non life threatening injures” and is expected to survive.

Surrey RCMP say the driver of the car remained on the scene and is co-operating with police.

Speed and intoxication have not been ruled out as factors in the crash.

The intersection at 120th Street and 98th Avenue was closed for a time but has since been reopened.

Surrey RCMP ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dash cam video, to call 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-086648.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

