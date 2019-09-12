A man arrested by VicPD on Monday thanked the officers for taking him into custody, saying he had been unable to access social supports to detox from drug use. (Black Press Media File photo)

Man thanks Victoria police for arresting him after drug-fuelled spree

Suspect says he was unable to access detox or social services

A Victoria man expressed gratitude to local police for arresting him in the midst of a days-long struggle with drug use.

On Monday night a man was seen allegedly attempting to steal from a store in the 2600-block of Quadra Street. When police were called, the man had already begun fighting with a loss prevention officer who stopped him from leaving with unpaid items. The store manager and a passerby joined the struggle while another person called 911.

READ ALSO: VicPD officer injured by alleged impaired driver

As a VicPD patrol officer made their way to the scene, the 911 caller told dispatch that the suspect claimed to have a weapon and was threatening to stab the people restraining him. Backup was dispatched to assist the officer, who arrived first on scene.

The suspect, who is known to police, then began to fight the officer, who arrested him after a brief struggle.

But the incident took an unusual turn after the man was taken into custody. The suspect thanked officers, telling them he was in the midst of a days-long period of drug use and had been unable to successfully detox or access social supports. He was transported to a cell to be held for a morning court appearance and connected to support services.

READ ALSO: House of Hope: Responding to the gaps in care

Police are recommending charges of theft, robbery, assault and resisting arrest.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Delta police respond to shots fired in Tsawwassen
Next story
Canadians are politically polarized, but social media likely not culprit: study

Just Posted

Police deny wrongful arrest, assault in manhunt for Surrey cop shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

Surrey teens fundraise for performances at senior homes

Students with Yester Years Productions will gain volunteer hours through practices, events

Developers should pay more to help buy land for new schools, Surrey trustee says

Terry Allen says ‘developers are getting off scott-free,’ province urged to review school acquisition fee

SURREY EVENTS: ‘Drop Zone’ fundraiser at Central City tower, and more

Concerts, festivals, theatre shows and more in our weekly events guide

South Surrey eight-year-old turns lemonade into hay for injured farm animals

‘It’s, like, the best place possible for animals,’ says young volunteer

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

B.C. raked in $115 million in vacancy tax from about 12,000 homeowners

Data shows 99.8 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from the levy

New industrial space proposed for Cloverdale

Strata development could bring an additional 185,000 square feet of space to Cloverdale

North Vancouver woman charged with impaired driving during ongoing trial

Deborah Gail Reynolds charged with impaired driving same day she was supposed to appear in court

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Most Read