Man taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Surrey

A 45-year-old man was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just before 3 a.m. today (Monday) and police are hunting for a suspect.
The shooting happened in a house in the 9600-block of 137 Street.
Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the victim is “known to police” and was taken to hospital with “possible” life-threatening injuries. “No suspect has been identified at this time. Our general investigation unit and serious crime unit are working to identify a suspect.
Munn said there have been 48 shootings in Surrey so far this year.
Asked about reports that a vehicle was later found torched in Vancouver, Munn replied, “I don’t believe any vehicle, that that’s been confirmed at this point.”
tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter