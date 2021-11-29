Man taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Surrey

Victim, 45, known to police in what cops says is city’s 48th shooting this year

Surrey RCMP looking for a suspect in Whalley shooting that sent man, 45, to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in 9600-block of 137 Street Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A 45-year-old man was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just before 3 a.m. today (Monday) and police are hunting for a suspect.

The shooting happened in a house in the 9600-block of 137 Street.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the victim is “known to police” and was taken to hospital with “possible” life-threatening injuries. “No suspect has been identified at this time. Our general investigation unit and serious crime unit are working to identify a suspect.

Munn said there have been 48 shootings in Surrey so far this year.

Asked about reports that a vehicle was later found torched in Vancouver, Munn replied, “I don’t believe any vehicle, that that’s been confirmed at this point.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp