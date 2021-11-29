Surrey RCMP looking for a suspect in Whalley shooting that sent man, 45, to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in 9600-block of 137 Street Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP looking for a suspect in Whalley shooting that sent man, 45, to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in 9600-block of 137 Street Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Man taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Surrey

Victim, 45, known to police in what cops says is city’s 48th shooting this year

A 45-year-old man was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just before 3 a.m. today (Monday) and police are hunting for a suspect.

The shooting happened in a house in the 9600-block of 137 Street.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the victim is “known to police” and was taken to hospital with “possible” life-threatening injuries. “No suspect has been identified at this time. Our general investigation unit and serious crime unit are working to identify a suspect.

Munn said there have been 48 shootings in Surrey so far this year.

Asked about reports that a vehicle was later found torched in Vancouver, Munn replied, “I don’t believe any vehicle, that that’s been confirmed at this point.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Man shot in front of South Surrey home
Next story
Surrey draft budget not yet ready for public review

Just Posted

Kids from the Squamish Eagles U13 A2 team donate food and money to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Nov. 28. The Kitchen delivered the items and cash to Camp Charis in Chilliwack Nov. 29 to help support flood victims. (Photo submitted: Matthew Campbell)
Squamish hockey team supports flood victims in Chilliwack

Police investigating early morning shooting in Whalley on Monday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Surrey

(File photo)
Surrey RCMP advise caution following escort-involved robberies

File photo Black Press Media
Surrey draft budget not yet ready for public review