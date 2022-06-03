RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Man taken to hospital after reportedly being beaten with a stick at Nanaimo park

Suspect arrested shortly after argument at Caledonia Park on Friday, June 3

An argument between two individuals led to one man being injured, possibly beaten by a stick, behind Nanaimo’s Caledonia Park this afternoon.

The incident drew a large response from Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP on Friday, June 3, at about 12:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to an area along the Millstone River behind Caledonia Park where a man had been injured in an alleged assault.

“It was two individuals who were known to each other and they got into an argument,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said the alleged assault involved a weapon, possibly a stick.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded from three fire stations with equipment needed to retrieve the assault victim who was down an embankment next to the river. The victim was taken to an ambulance and transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

O’Brien said the suspect, who had fled the scene, was apprehended about 30 minutes after the alleged assault occurred and could be facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigating aggravated assault of motorcyclist

READ ALSO: RCMP investigating assault that went unreported when it happened


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewscrimeEmergency callsRCMP

Previous story
Northern B.C. wildlife shelter struggles amid gas price spike
Next story
Duct-taped pothole on Surrey street has held for 15 days as ‘temporary’ repair

Just Posted

Duct tape covers a pothole on a Cloverdale street. (Photo: twitter.com/paradeguy)
Duct-taped pothole on Surrey street has held for 15 days as ‘temporary’ repair

A scene featuring Camil Dubuc (left) in "HRT Abduction," a 25-minute "concept" movie executive-produced by Dubuc, the founder and operator of Surrey-based Genesis Security.
With ‘HRT Abduction,’ Surrey security company boss ventures into action-movie world

TEASER PHOTO
Sketch of mystery man who fell from Pattullo Bridge released by Surrey RCMP

The 11th annual Historic Downtown Abbotsford Car Show features numerous collector vehicles, classic cars and hot rods. The event was held Saturday in the ara of Essendene and Montrose. The event also featured plenty of entertainment, with proceeds going to Matthew’s House, a respite home for children with complex care issues.
White Rock eyes classic car event for 2023