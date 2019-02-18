Man surrenders peacefully to police after 7-hour standoff at Ladner home

Man had entered the home against his court-ordered conditions

A man who broke a court order to enter a Ladner building surrendered to Delta Police after a nearly seven-hour standoff Monday morning.

Police said they went to a residence in the 5800-block of 60 Avenue just before midnight on Sunday night after a man entered the building contrary to a court-ordered conditions.

A woman was also in the home.

When the man refused to leave, police cordoned off the residence and “tried to work with the man to gain his cooperation.”

Delta Police called in the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, negotiators, and the integrated Police Dog Service after the man continued to refuse to leave.

“Fortunately negotiators were successful and the man surrendered to police before 7 a.m., February 18,” said spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

“We’re very pleased that there no injuries sustained by any person during this event.”

Police say no shots were fired during the incident and the man is in police custody.

