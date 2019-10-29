The IIO is investigating after a long police pursuit ended in a man being hit with a stun gun in Malakwa. (File Photo)

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

A man is in hospital in critical condition after police officers used a stun gun on him following a lengthy pursuit that ended in Malakwa.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, Kelowna RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 97 in the Lake Country area. Police were informed the vehicle was straying from its lane of travel.

Armstrong RCMP officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver continued on, allegedly narrowly missing a police officer as it fled north. Shortly after, officers from the Salmon Arm and Sicamous RCMP detachments stopped the vehicle south of Sicamous. Before police could speak to the driver, however, the vehicle fled once again.

Next, the driver and vehicle were located by police in Malakwa at approximately 3:20 a.m. When officers attempted to take the driver of the vehicle into custody, he allegedly resisted. Officers used a conducted energy weapon on the man and handcuffed him. He then went into medical distress.

The 38-year-old man was transported to hospital by emergency health services. RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said he remains in hospital in critical condition.

The incident, which resulted in damage to two police vehicles is the subject of a criminal investigation. The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is also investigating the incident to determine how the man’s injuries are related to police actions.

A notice from the IIO asks anyone who witnessed the incident to contact their witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

