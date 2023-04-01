Man stabbed in an apparent random attack on Coast Mountian Bus on April 1, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

Man stabbed on Surrey transit bus Saturday morning

Victim rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries

A man was stabbed in the neck on a transit bus in Surrey on Saturday morning (April 1) around 9:30 a.m.

According to witnesses, who did not want to be named, the suspect came onto the bus and then appeared to attack the male without saying a word.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the attack appeared completely random. It is not clear if the suspect is in custody at this time. The victim was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries.

The Coast Mountain bus was travelling west on Fraser Highway to Surrey Central Station at the time.

Fraser Highway going west remains closed at 148th Street.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for comment.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

stabbingSurreysurrey rcmpTransit

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Freeland speaks to how Surrey could benefit from the 2023 federal budget
Next story
Surrey RCMP and ICBC launched “You Etch It. We Catch It” campaign in hopes of deterring catalytic converter theft

Just Posted

Cpl Vanessa Munn holds the decals that will be on the windows of participating businnses and in cars that have had its VIN etched on the catalytic converters. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey RCMP and ICBC launched “You Etch It. We Catch It” campaign in hopes of deterring catalytic converter theft

Man stabbed in an apparent random attack on Coast Mountian Bus on April 1, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man stabbed on Surrey transit bus Saturday morning

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland at an event at Sheraton Guildford in Surrey on March 30, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Freeland speaks to how Surrey could benefit from the 2023 federal budget

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Terry Fox-themed typewriter painted by Surrey artist to salute 1980’s ‘Marathon of Hope’

Pop-up banner image