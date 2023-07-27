The assault happened in the 12900-block of 68 Avenue in Newton. (File Photo: Anna Burns)

Newton

Man stabbed in Surrey trying to stop suspected theft from his vehicle

20-year-old man’s injuries not considered to be life threatening

One man is in custody after a stabbing in the 12900-block of 68 Avenue in Surrey, police say. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital.The 20-year-old man’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

An RCMP press release states that police responded to the call Thursday (July 27) at 10:07 a.m.

“Initial information suggests that an altercation ensued when the victim interrupted a theft from vehicle,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

Police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


surrey rcmp

