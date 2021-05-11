RCMP were searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.

RCMP were searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.

Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

Lake Country RCMP caught up with a person of interest in a suspicious death from Kootenay National Park.

Police were looking for Philip Toner in relation to the investigation of the death of 35-year-old Brenda Ware. Her body was located May 6 near Radium.

“Brenda Ware and Toner were known to each other, however the nature of that relationship will not be released at this time,” Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section said.

The 41-year-old was located the morning of Tuesday, May 11 by Lake Country RCMP.

“Major crime investigators continue to pursue all avenues of investigation into the suspicious death of Brenda Ware,” Wijayakoon said. “There continues to be no known threat to public safety at this time.”

RCMP continues to urge anybody who has any information about Wares’ death, or can aid investigators in establishing the timeline leading up to her death, to call the Major Crime Unit Information Line at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

READ MORE: RCMP identify person of interest in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)

Previous story
Surrey communities recording more COVID-19 cases also seeing lower vaccination rates
Next story
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

Just Posted

Deb Jack was named Surrey’s Good Citizen of the Year in 2012. (File photo)
Environmentalists’ delegation takes aim at Bear Creek Park road project

‘Bear Creek Park is ours – a natural heritage,’ Deb Jack says

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside his old Green Timbers-area house. Its looming demolition triggers some memories for the musician. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition

‘It’s weird seeing the place gutted like this,’ he says of the Green Timbers-area rancher

In a letter to Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee dated May 11, Delta Mayor George Harvie confirmed the city’s interest in acquiring a head lease for the Harold and Veronica Savage Centre for Supportive Care, with the intention of subletting it to the recently-formed Heron Hospice Society of Delta. (The Canadian Press photo)
Mayor confirms Delta’s interest in leasing Centre for Supportive Care

Harvie says city intends to sublet the facility to recently-formed Heron Hospice Society of Delta

The City of Surrey has moved a step closer to its single-use plastics and styrofoam ban, approving a communication and education plan for businesses. (File photo)
Surrey moves forward with single-use plastics ban, anticipated to take effect in November

‘Communication and education plan’ to prepare businesses approved

Surrey students volunteer for the Cloverdale Rodeo in 2016. The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation is again awarding scholarships to Surrey students who spend their time volunteering. The deadline for applications is May 21. (Photo submitted)
Thousands of dollars in scholarship money available to Surrey students

Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation offering scholarships, deadline is May 21

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside his old Green Timbers-area house. Its looming demolition triggers some memories for the musician. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition

‘It’s weird seeing the place gutted like this,’ he says of the Green Timbers-area rancher

Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian
Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being, while better solutions are sought

Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

The site of Sunfest, Laketown Ranch, will be open for camping this summer. (Citizen file)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation elected chief councillor Moses Martin, who was also Chantel Moore’s grandfather, speaks to media in Port Alberni on Aug. 16, 2020, during a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following the police shooting of Chantel Moore. (Elena Rardon photo)
Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition, says B.C. First Nation chief

Community ‘devastated’ by third member of 1,150-person Vancouver Island nation shot in less than a year

Most Read