White Rock RCMP shared CCTV footage of a man alleged to have stolen from at least three local businesses. (White Rock RCMP Twitter screenshot)

White Rock RCMP shared CCTV footage of a man alleged to have stolen from at least three local businesses. (White Rock RCMP Twitter screenshot)

Man sought in connection with multiple thefts to White Rock businesses

Mounties shared CCTV footage of suspect on Twitter

White Rock RCMP say they are looking for a 58-year-old Vancouver man in connection with multiple thefts that occurred Monday (May 9) at local businesses.

According to police, the incidents involved a suspect who “casually stole tip jars as he went from business to business during opening hours.”

Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage from one of the incidents, asking for anyone who had information about the culprit or additional CCTV footage to contact them.

In the May 10 post to Twitter, the Mounties allege the man featured “stole from three separate businesses (that we know of).”

In the one-minute, 12-second video, a man – wearing a flat hat, light-coloured jacket and dark pants and carrying a bag – can be seen entering a coffee shop, appearing to order and then taking two containers from the counter, tucking one into his jacket and the other into the bag. He then pays for his order via tap and leaves.

Wednesday, Const. Chantal Sears said in all, five incidents in White Rock resulted in “hundreds of dollars” being taken.

Information from a Vancouver business owner who had been the victim of a similar crime in the past led to a request for an arrest warrant for a “prolific offender” who has more than 100 convictions for property and other offences, Sears said.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the detachment’s non-emergency line – 778-545-4800 – or contact Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BusinesscrimeWhite Rock

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Man faces cruelty charges after almost 700 reptiles, amphibians found in Edmonton home
Next story
Canadians hold their noses at gas prices as they hit the road, skies once again

Just Posted

Tatyana Harrison. (RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP looking for missing woman, age 20

A judgement was expected today (Thursday) in South Surrey mother Lisa Batstone’s appeal of her sentence for second-degree murder in connection with the December 2014 smothering death of her eight-year-old daughter Teagan. (File photos)
Judgment expected Thursday in Batstone murder sentence appeal

Hjorth Road Pool is one of Surrey’s eight outdoor pools. (Photo: Tides Out)
Surrey’s 8 outdoor pools are set to open for the season, starting with 3 of them May 16

ABBA tribute band ABRA Cadabra returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, May 13. Call 604-507-6355 for info, or visit bellperformingartscentre.com. (Submitted photo)
SURREY EVENTS: Concerts, shows for kids, comedy and more in May/June