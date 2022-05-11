Man sought in connection with multiple thefts to White Rock businesses

White Rock RCMP shared CCTV footage of a man alleged to have stolen from at least three local businesses. (White Rock RCMP Twitter screenshot)

White Rock RCMP say they are looking for a 58-year-old Vancouver man in connection with multiple thefts that occurred Monday (May 9) at local businesses.

According to police, the incidents involved a suspect who “casually stole tip jars as he went from business to business during opening hours.”

Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage from one of the incidents, asking for anyone who had information about the culprit or additional CCTV footage to contact them.

In the May 10 post to Twitter, the Mounties allege the man featured “stole from three separate businesses (that we know of).”

In the one-minute, 12-second video, a man – wearing a flat hat, light-coloured jacket and dark pants and carrying a bag – can be seen entering a coffee shop, appearing to order and then taking two containers from the counter, tucking one into his jacket and the other into the bag. He then pays for his order via tap and leaves.

Was this male in your White Rock business on Monday? He stole from three separate businesses (that we know of). If you have CCTV or any information please contact White Rock RCMP 778-545-4800 or @SolveCrime pic.twitter.com/DZibugbV2L — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) May 10, 2022

Wednesday, Const. Chantal Sears said in all, five incidents in White Rock resulted in “hundreds of dollars” being taken.

Information from a Vancouver business owner who had been the victim of a similar crime in the past led to a request for an arrest warrant for a “prolific offender” who has more than 100 convictions for property and other offences, Sears said.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the detachment’s non-emergency line – 778-545-4800 – or contact Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BusinesscrimeWhite Rock