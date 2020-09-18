Man sought in connection with ‘suspicious occurrence’ in South Surrey

Police asking the public’s help to identify man who may have information on Aug. 4 incident

Surrey RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who they believe may have information that could assist with an ongoing investigation, and released images captured near a South Surrey townhouse in hopes he will be recognized. (RCMP photos/File photo)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying a man associated to an attempted break-and-enter that occurred last month in South Surrey.

Police on Friday (Sept. 18) released two photos of an unidentified man who was seen in the area of a townhouse in the 2900-block of King George Boulevard on Aug. 30.

“Police believe this man may have information regarding another on-going investigation and are seeking to make contact with him in an effort to advance that investigation,” a news release states.

The attempted break-and-enter occurred in the same area shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 4, according to a news release issued by police on Aug. 10.

“Police were called after a suspicious person was observed on the doorstep of a townhouse unit in the 2900-block of King George Boulevard, shortly before 2:00 a.m. on August 4, 2020. The individual ran away when confronted by a resident,” the previous release states.

The suspect is believed to be a tall, slender male, and was described as wearing a black or dark colour floor-length trench coat and black lace-up boots, the release adds.

Anyone with information that could assist police in identifying the individual in the photos is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca



