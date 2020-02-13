Man shot near Chuck E. Cheese parking lot in Langley dies

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is reviewing the incident

Langley RCMP are seen at the scene of a shooting that took place in a Langley parking lot in the 6300 block of 200th Street. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A man who was shot in a Langley parking lot on Friday has died in hospital, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed Thursday morning.

We have taken conduct of the investigation from Langley Crossing Shopping Center. A man was shot in the parking lot last Friday around 9:30pm. He recently died in hospital. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) February 13, 2020

IHIT has now taken over the investigation of the incident that took place in the 6300-block of 200th Street around 9:30 p.m. near a Chuck E. Cheese.

An adult male was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to hospital, according to the Langley RCMP.

IHIT has not released any more details at this time.

